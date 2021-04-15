BAKERSFIELD (CBSLA) — A woman accused of killing her three young children in Reseda appeared in a Bakersfield court room on carjacking charges.
Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested Saturday following a car chase into Kern County, where she is accused of carjacking as she ran from police. Carrillo was named by the LAPD as a suspect after her three young children were found dead in a Reseda apartment.READ MORE: Kristin Smart Murder Suspect Faces Sex Assault Investigation In LA
The three children — 3-year-old Joanna, 2-year-old Terry, and 6-month-old Sierra – were apparently in the middle of a custody battle between their mother and father, Erik Denton.
In the Kern County case, prosecutors say Carrillo's car broke down during the car chase, so when a good Samaritan tried to help her, she stole their car. Carrillo, who faces a sentence of nine years in prison in this case, pleaded not guilty to the carjacking charge.
The LAPD continues to investigate the murder charges against Carrillo.