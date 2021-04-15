LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Soccer fans will get in on the reopening bonanza this weekend as they head to the Banc of California Stadium Saturday.
Los Angeles Football Club will reopen the venue for the first time in more than a year, though fanfare will be limited with only 4,900 allowed to be in attendance.READ MORE: Cudahy City Council Calls For Release Of Body Cam Footage In Deputy Shooting Of Isaias Cervantes
The team’s home opener will be against newly-minted Major League Soccer team Austin Football Club, partly owned by actor Matthew McConaughey, who took to Instagram Thursday to hype the match.
“The City of Legends versus the City of Angels,” he said. “Will Ferrell, it is time for you to see what Austin is made of.”
READ MORE: Estranged Husband Suspected In Woman's Stabbing Death At Santa Clarita HomeView this post on Instagram
Ferrell is part owner of LAFC, along with Mia Hamm-Garciaparra, Magic Johnson and a handful of other business owners, former athletes and entrepreneurs.MORE NEWS: El Capitan State Beach In Santa Barbara County To Close For At Least A Year On Sept. 1
The stadium will also offer self-serve ticket scanners and food service via cell phone to promote distancing, and LAFC season ticket holders will be given priority in purchasing single-match tickets.