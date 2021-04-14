The president was at the memorial to pay his respects to Officer Evans, who was killed earlier this month when a man drove his car into Evans and another officer stationed near a security checkpoint outside the Capitol. Biden delivered a eulogy of Evans and noted that he understands the family’s pain after losing his first wife and one child in a car accident and his son Beau to brain cancer.

“My prayer for all of you is that a day will come when you have that memory and you smile before you bring a tear to your eyes,” Biden said. “I promise you it’s going to come. It just takes awhile. Your son, your husband, your brother, your dad was a hero. And he’s part of you. It’s in your blood. My prayer for you is that moment of a smile comes before the tear, quicker, then longer.”