COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A Costa Mesa man with several DUI convictions has been charged with murder after a hit-and-run crash that killed a 74-year-old man in Costa Mesa.
Stewart Waithanji, 28, was arrested in the parking lot of a Los Alamitos bar not long after the crash Saturday afternoon on Newport Boulevard, south of 17th Street, in Costa Mesa, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors say police were called to the hit-and-run and found a 74-year-old man in the street, who died after being taken to a local hospital. Witnesses told police the man had been trying to stop the driver of a silver Chevy Malibu from leaving the scene of the crash when he was struck. The district attorney's office did not identify the man.
Waithanji has three prior driving under the influence convictions in Iowa, and was wanted on two DUI warrants – one from September 2019, and another from October 2019, according to district attorney's officials. He has been charged with murder, driving under the influence, and hit-and-run.
He is being held in Orange County jail on $2.25 million and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on April 30. Waithanji faces a maximum sentence of life if convicted of all charges.