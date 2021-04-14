LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Neighbors are upset that a community of tiny homes, about eight feet by eight feet each, is being built in Reseda to house the homeless.
About 50 tiny homes are being built with a fence around the small village at Vanowen Street and Van Walden Avenue in Reseda.
The tiny homes would house about 50 people, and started going up last month, to the surprise of many residents.
Wednesday, LA councilmember Bob Blumenfield held a public meeting discussing the project.
"It is illegal and immoral," one person yelled from the crowd.
In a letter to residents, the councilmember said it was beyond his power to stop the project.
“We’re basically fearful for our safety,” said Pete Fitzer, a Reseda homeowner. “We’re uncomfortable. People have been crying and kids are scared.”
Meanwhile, the number of people experiencing homelessness on the streets in Hollywood and East Hollywood was down 12% compared to 2020, according to figures released Wednesday.
The count conducted by volunteers organized by the Hollywood 4WRD coalition on Feb. 25 found there were 1,513 unhoused people in Hollywood and East Hollywood's 40 tracts, while the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority counted 1,714 people in the area in January 2020.
