ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Hawaii’s governor is giving travelers flying from Ontario International Airport a way to bypass the state’s 10-day quarantine requirement.
Starting this Saturday, travelers from Ontario International Airport and Taiwan can bypass Hawaii's mandatory 10-day quarantine if they take one of two COVID-19 tests – either an expedited PCR test with next-day results or a rapid molecular NAAT test that gives results within an hour. The tests must be administered within 72 hours of departure from Ontario.
"The trusted testing partner designation is a proverbial shot in arm for Ontario as we continue our steady recovery from the downturn in air travel resulting from the pandemic," Ontario City Councilman Jim Bowman said in a statement.
The announcement from Hawaii Gov. David Ige was timely, as Hawaiian Airlines began offering nonstop service from Ontario Airport to Honolulu's David K. Inouye International Airport last month. Alaska Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Airlines also operates flights from Ontario into Hawaii.
Ontario International Airport’s local testing partner is the Covid Clinic, which offers drive-thru testing in Parking Lot 3 daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. by appointment or on a drive-up basis.