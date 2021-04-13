INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium will play host an all-star concert that will be broadcast and streamed worldwide as part of a global effort to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, organizers announced Tuesday.

Selena Gomez will host the event, which will include performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, the Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.

“As a global community, we are in a race against time and the key to coming back together is the vaccine,” Global Citizen co-founder/CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement. “We need to build vaccine confidence in the U.S. and globally, and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible.

“There is a light at the end of this tunnel, but getting vaccines to everyone, everywhere regardless of who they are or where they are from, is key to ensuring the end of this pandemic around the world,” the statement continued. “We must all unite to get back on track to eradicating extreme poverty.”

The broadcast will encourage donations with the goal of ensuring vaccines can be administered to 27 million healthcare workers worldwide, including those in the world’s poorest countries, and will call for an “equitable distribution” of vaccine doses.

“Global Citizen is giving voice to a core message to Angelenos, Americans, and citizens of the world: every time someone gets vaccinated, we move another step closer to ending this pandemic,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. “VAX Live will open our eyes to the future we can forge if we all do our part, follow health guidelines and get our shots as soon as we’re eligible — a return to concerts with our fellow fans, gatherings with loved ones, and the embrace of family and friends.”

VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World will air May 8 as part of a worldwide event and will be broadcast on ABC, CBS, Fox, YouTube and iHeartMedia radio stations. An extended 90-minute version of the concert will be streamed on the Global Citizen YouTube channel and will include additional performances and appearances by various YouTube personalities.

