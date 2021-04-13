LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach Public Library announced Tuesday it is launching Tech To-Go, a Chromebook and Mifi hotspot lending service.
"The past year highlighted the importance of access — not only to traditional library services but also to supporting our day-to-day technology needs," Mayor Robert Garcia said. "Providing Chromebooks and hotspots are essential to ensuring no one in our community is left behind."
Starting Thursday, full-access library cardholders 18 years and up can schedule requests for devices online or by calling the library directly.
Starting April 20, the Chromebook or MiFi hotspots can be picked up, though reservations must be made at least one day in advance.
Library staff will be available for assistance Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The devices may be loaned for two weeks at a time. Parents or guardians must use their library card to borrow the devices for residents who are under 18.
The Tech To-Go service will be available at all LBPL To-Go locations:
- Billie Jean King Main Library, 562-570-7500;
- Bay Shore, 562-570-1039;
- El Dorado, 562-570-3136;
- Bret Harte, 562-570-1044;
- Los Altos, 562-570-1045;
- Mark Twain, 562-570-1046; and
- Michelle Obama Libraries, 562-570-1047.
According to library officials, the devices are equipped with automatic web filters, including Google SafeSearch for all Chromebook sessions, as well as high-school-level filters on the Mifi hotspots.
Although the Mifi filters are geared toward students, the devices can also be used for residents interested in job searching, career development, research projects, skill-building and more.
"We are excited to launch Tech To-Go at such a critical time," said Library Services Director Glenda Williams. "We plan to grow this service in the future to reach more community members and offer more connectivity options."
