FONTANA (CBSLA) — A man who coached a travel softball team has been arrested on suspicion of molesting at least three of his players, according to Fontana police.
Osbaldo Gonzalez, 44, was arrested Saturday and is being held on $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Tuesday. The age and gender of the victims was not released, but police identified Gonzalez as a softball coach for a travel ball team.
Fontana police say three victims came forward this month to report they had been molested on multiple occasions over the past five to six years by Gonzalez in his Fontana home and at other locations where the team traveled.
The team Gonzalez coached for was also not identified by police. But images and posts on social media indicated that he had coached for E1 Prospects in 2017.
Anyone with more information about Gonzalez can contact Fontana police Detective Macias at (909) 350-7730.