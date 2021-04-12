LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As people across the nation stand united to fight for accountability in the deaths of individuals who were killed by police officers, those officials are hoping to spread a message about peaceful protests.

In the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and now Daunte Wright in Minnesota, local authorities are already seeing the response in small numbers in the form of rallies and protests.

They’re hoping the anger that people feel over these police-involved shootings will not lead to another instance of looting the L.A. area.

“We’re still encouraging people to fight until justice runs down like water,” said Pastor J. Edgar Boyd of First AME Church on Monday.

It’s what that fight should look like that’s becoming a point of conversation among the LAPD and local faith leaders.

L.A.’s top law enforcement leaders joined with others to say they’re anticipating an emotional reaction depending on the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes, preceding Floyd’s death in May 2020, leading to worldwide protest movements, including a huge show of alliance in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

What the officers and faith leaders are pleading for is calm, in an effort to avoid what turned from anger to violence last summer in response to Floyd’s death.

LAPD Chief Michael Moore says they are prepared about staffing and have learned a lot about the painful emotions behind racial justice movements like Black Lives Matter.

“As we grieve, we also join law with our communities in recognizing this frustration, this anger and try to funnel and shape it in a fashion that builds on justice,” Moore said.

Law enforcement would not give many details about their strategy this time around, other than to say there will be mutual aid heavy staffing and the National Guard will again be an option.

Noticeably missing from the press conference was Black Lives Matter leaders, one of whom told CBS2/KCAL9 that the organizers most involved in public safety issues were not included in the conversation.

Many communities are bracing for the reaction from the Chauvin trial, which as of Monday was on its eleventh day.

More details about the trial can be found on CBS Minnesota.