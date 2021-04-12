SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An Orange County man was sentenced to 24 years to life in prison in a cold-case kidnapping and sexual assault from 1993.
Prosecutors on Monday reported that Michael Ray Armijo will spend time behind bars for the crimes.
He was convicted on February 11 and sentenced on March 11.
Kits that are taken after sexual assaults to help identify attackers led investigators to Armijo.
The now 52-year-old posed as a police officer on April 5, 1993, when he forced a man and his date to drive from the woman’s home in Stanton to another location, where he later raped the woman, the District Attorney’s Office said.
According to prosecutors, after the sexual assault, he took the. man and the woman's credit cards and IDs, and threatened to kill them if they reported what happened.
