BUENA PARK (CBSLA) – Knott’s Berry Farm is reopening its gates next month with limited capacity and new reservation requirements.
The park will reopen to season passholders on May 6, with plans for a grand reopening to the general public on May 21 for a summer-long, Knott's 100th Anniversary Celebration.
“The Knott’s Family Reunion looks to reunite family and friends in a safe and fun environment after a year-long closure due to COVID-19,” the theme park said.
The anniversary celebration featuring food, attractions, live music and more will run through September 6, 2021.
In accordance with state guidelines, capacity will be limited and available to California residents. Reservations will also be required for both single-day visits and Season Passholders.
Ticket sales and reservations will be available starting April 26.
All 2020 and 2021 season passes purchased through May 5, 2021, will be valid through May 5, 2022.
Information regarding Soak City Waterpark will be coming soon.
"The safety and health of our guests remain our top priority," the theme park said. "Knott's Berry Farm continues to follow state, county and local health guidelines. There are several continued safety measures and operational changes established to ensure guests' safety. Our current approach is listed on our park website."
For more information on the park’s latest updates, visit knotts.com.