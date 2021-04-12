LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was sentenced Monday to seven years in federal prison for orchestrating a $2 million heist at a marijuana warehouse in downtown Los Angeles.
Marc Antrim, 43, and six other men were caught on security cameras at the warehouse in October 2018 in what a judge said was a movie-like robbery.READ MORE: Airbnb Blocks Some One-Night Rentals For July Fourth Weekend To Help Prevent Parties
According to prosecutors, the men dressed up like sheriff’s deputies, flashed a fake search warrant and then put the warehouse’s security guards into the caged area of a Ford Explorer.
Prosecutors said the robbers then took 1,200 pounds of marijuana — with an estimated street value of $1.5 million — and $645,000 in cash. They then loaded it into a large rental truck.READ MORE: COVID Vaccination Site Opens In Chinatown To Help Area Seniors With Access
When officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the scene, prosecutors said Antrim lied and told them he was a narcotics detective executing a search warrant.
At the time of the robbery, prosecutors said Antrim was a patrol deputy assigned to the Temple City station, but was not on duty, was not assigned to the department’s narcotics unit, was not a detective and would not have had a legitimate reason to search the warehouse.MORE NEWS: LAUSD Begins Phased-In Reopening Tuesday
Six others have been convicted in the armed robbery.