LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A small group gathered in South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon to protest the police shooting death of Daunte Wright.
The 20-year-old was shot and killed in Minnesota over the weekend after being pulled over for expired registration.
Officers then determined there was an outstanding arrest warrant and attempted to take him into custody.
Wright was seen getting into his car before an officer fired her weapon, after yelling “taser,” prompting officers to say they believe the shooting was accidental.
“This appears to me… that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright,” said Chief Tim Gannon of Brooklyn Center Police.
An investigation into the officer’s actions is underway.
