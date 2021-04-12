CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — A car crash in Culver City caused an oil spill on Monday afternoon, leading to several road closures.
As a result, one of the eastbound lanes of Washington Boulevard at Rosabell Street, and Rosabell Street just south of Washington Boulevard, were closed to traffic.
It’s unclear if there were any injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
