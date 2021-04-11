HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Huntington Beach police Sunday declared an unlawful assembly where “White Lives Matter” protesters and counter-demonstrators converged.
The order asked an unruly crowd in the area of 5th Street and Walnut Avenue to disperse and asked others to avoid the area. The order followed protests in the area stemming from a "White Lives Matter" movement, which similarly drew counter-demonstrators.
More than 200 demonstrators had assembled at the city’s pier, spurring authorities to be out in full force.
The "White Lives Matter" rally is believed to be part of a nationally coordinated group of white supremacist protests planned across the country in various cities.
A “White Lives Matter” protest #HuntingtonBeach is being met with a lot of counter protesters near the pier and PCH. I’ve seen a few physical fights and shoving but police seem quick to break things up. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/HXCLtl52Sz
— John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) April 11, 2021
Video from overhead showed at least three people being detained. But it remains unclear how many people have been detained and/or arrested.