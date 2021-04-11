IT’S EARTH MONTH!

Get inspired to do your part

Through large-scale marine life murals, the artist Wyland has brought attention to the beautiful creatures below the surface and reminded us of the fragility of our water ecosystem.

Through the Wyland Foundation, he encourages environmental awareness through education programs, public arts projects, and community events like the National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Preservation.

According to Wyland Foundation President, Steve Creech, you can participate in the Mayor’s Challenge by doing simple things like repairing leaky faucets, saying no to plastic straws, and recycling batteries and electronics. By taking the pledge, you’ll be entered to win prizes, including $3,000 for your Home Utilities, and a Toyota Highlander Hybrid for a deserving local charity. Go to www.mywaterpledge.com to learn more and take part!

Up the Malibu Coast, the Montage Vineyard is doing small things to make a big impact in their vineyard.

Winemaker John Gooden tells us how his drip irrigation and Tule app have helped him conserve water at his vineyards. Thanks to Tule’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence and database of information, this app provides Gooden with the information to make the best irrigation decisions. And thanks to healthy vines, Gooden is growing high-quality grapes and making award-winning wine.

The Montage Vineyard won the Gold Medal for its Malibu Coast 2019 Rosé of Grenache at the 2021 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. You can buy Montage Vineyard wines directly from their website or find them at Whole Foods Market.

Be informed when making wine purchase decision! By purchasing wines from grape growers who are employing sustainable farming techniques like organic, biodynamic or dry farming, you are also helping the environment! Flask & Field wine shop owner, Miriam Woo, breaks down some California vineyards doing just that:

Super Real Wines from Santa Ynez – organically and biodynamically farmed. Try their Rosé or Orange (skin contact) wines!

Kitá Wine from Santa Ynez – sustainably farmed by a Native American woman winemaker whose Rosé was dubbed Cosmopolitan’s top wine choice when making frosé!

Las Jaras – Using minimal intervention in the field and the winery, their chillable red, Glou Glou, is meant to paired with circle foods – think burgers and pizza!