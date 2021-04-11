EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday dispersed a large crowd on Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles.
According to initial reports, about 1,000 people and more than 100 vehicles were gathered near the intersection of Whittier and Atlantic boulevards to cruise the streets of East L.A. as onlookers gathered.
Once they arrived on scene, deputies stopped their patrol cars in the intersection, and encouraged the drivers and the onlookers to clear the area.