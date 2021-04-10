LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rio Villa, who goes by the name of @riograande on TikTok, and her boyfriend happened upon a lost GoPro camera under a waterfall at Three Sisters Falls on April 3. Villa said she noticed it laying under a rock.

In hopes of finding the camera’s owner, they popped out the device’s video card. What they saw was a young couple that appeared to be tourists enjoying some time in San Diego, while wearing identical shirts that said “Better Together.”

“It filled my heart with so much love,” Villa said, and she immediately wanted to get the couple back their camera.

Villa posted the videos from the camera on her TikTok account and it went viral, getting millions of views.

“They were all commenting in order to boost [the video]. Even GoPro commented. They were like, ‘Hey, San Diegans, like help them find the owners.'”

The next day, Priscila Bernal and Alejandro Lopez were contacted by family members that had seen the couple in the TikTok video. Bernal and Lopez, who are now married, live in the San Francisco Bay area. Alejandro had been using the GoPro to film himself going down the waterfalls when he lost it.

“The second time, I hit my elbow. I opened my hands and I threw the camera into the water,” Lopez said. Their hours-long search for the camera ended in disappointment.

They have since been reunited with their camera and the memories it holds, after meeting Villa at the Griffith Park Observatory.

“It’s just very heartwarming,” Villa told CBSLA on the lawn of the observatory. “People genuinely wanted to help, you know, find this amazing couple.”