DUNEDIN, FL (AP) – Bo Bichette had five RBIs and Randal Grichuk hit a three-run double during a seven-run second inning and the Toronto Blue Jays stopped a four-game skid by routing the Los Angeles Angels 15-1 following a rain delay that lasted more than 2 1/2 hours.
Bichette had two-run doubles in the third and fourth, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added RBI singles in both innings as the Blue Jays went up 14-1.
The pair drew bases-loaded walks in the second from Jose Quintana, who allowed seven runs, five hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.
Steven Matz gave up one run over six innings for the win. Anthony Rendon homered for the Angels, and manager Joe Maddon was ejected.