DUNEDIN, FL (AP) –  Bo Bichette had five RBIs and Randal Grichuk hit a three-run double during a seven-run second inning and the Toronto Blue Jays stopped a four-game skid by routing the Los Angeles Angels 15-1 following a rain delay that lasted more than 2 1/2 hours.

DUNEDIN, FLORIDA – APRIL 10: Jonathan Davis #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays slides into second base and breaks up a double play as Jose Iglesias #4 of the Los Angeles Angels attempts to cover during the second inning at TD Ballpark on April 10, 2021 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Bichette had two-run doubles in the third and fourth, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added RBI singles in both innings as the Blue Jays went up 14-1.

The pair drew bases-loaded walks in the second from Jose Quintana, who allowed seven runs, five hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.

Steven Matz gave up one run over six innings for the win. Anthony Rendon homered for the Angels, and manager Joe Maddon was ejected.