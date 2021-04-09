SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County Friday announced a new emergency rental assistance program to provide rental and utility assistance to residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program, funded by the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and run in conjunction with Inland SoCal 211+, will provide up to 12 months of back rent and/or prospective rent payments, as well as late utilities and prospective assistance.
"This program will bring much-needed relief to tenants trying desperately to stay in their homes and, in turn, landlords who have been hard-hit by the economic effects of the pandemic," County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said. "The county's partnership with Inland SoCal 211+ is a key step toward economic recovery for our region."
The $46.8 million program will target its efforts to the most vulnerable residents who have experienced the greatest impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
More information about the program and eligibility requirements can be found on the county's website and on ISC211's website.
Applications can be filled out online starting Monday. Those who do not have access to a computer can call 211, extension 5, for help applying.