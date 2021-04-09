LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With opening day at Dodger Stadium today and fans being welcomed for the first time in 18 months, CBS Sports reports that Major League Baseball is investigating multiple balls that Trevor Bauer pitched against the Oakland Athletics earlier this week.
According to the sports site The Athletic, the baseballs, which had visible markings on them and were sticky, were sent to MLB officials for further investigation.
This is the first investigation of its type since the league announced in March that it was taking measures against the use of foreign substances, like pine tar, that can increase spin, velocity and movement on the ball.
While it’s early in the investigation and there’s been no confirmation of a foreign substance on the baseballs, it’s unclear if MLB could prove Bauer put it there or if there would even be punishment associated with the infraction.