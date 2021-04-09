LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police asked for the public’s help Friday in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Crenshaw area.
According to the LAPD, a black Ford Flex was driving southbound on Crenshaw Boulevard at about 2:35 p.m. on April 1 when it hit the rear of a moped. The impact of the crash threw the moped’s rider to the roadway, and the Flex continued driving without stopping to check on the rider.READ MORE: Federal Prosecutors: 3 Inland Empire Women Behind More Than 100 Cases Of EDD Fraud
Video released by the LAPD shows the Flex and the moped were both on a one-way stretch of Crenshaw Boulevard alongside the Metro rail line under construction to connect the Expo Line with the Green Line’s Aviation Station. A crew in yellow vests working alongside the rail line were seen looking up after the crash and watching the Ford Flex drive away.READ MORE: LA County Seeks To Return Bruce’s Beach Property Which Was Seized From Black Family
The moped’s rider was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries two days later. His identity has not been released.MORE NEWS: Home Opener: Dodger Stadium To Host Fans For First Time In 18 Months; Players To Receive World Series Rings
A $50,000 reward is available for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run driver. Anyone with information about this crash can contact LAPD South traffic detectives Keith Gonzales or Michael Flannery at (323) 421-2500.