BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — The Orange County Fire Authority honored three young people – including an 11-year-old boy — for their recent acts of heroism.
Letters of commendation were presented to 11-year-old Travis Navarro of Buena Park, and sisters 17-year-old Stephanie Roa and 15-year-old Ashley Roa at Fire Station #61 in Buena Park Thursday.
OCFA Chief Brian Fennessy said he was impressed with Travis' calm demeanor when he called 911 on Jan. 26 to help his mother, who had a seizure.
“Amazing composure,” Fennessy said. “I think you can hear through the recording just how calm he was. I gotta tell you, Travis, at 11 years old, I don’t know I would have been that calm if that had been my mother. We’re just so proud of you.”
Fennessy also presented the Roa sisters with Certificates of Heroism, OCFA's highest honor available to a civilian. Both girls were driving with their father on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach on Sept. 19, 2020 when they witnessed a rollover accident that ejected two passengers. The girls told their father to stop and call 911, and put the training they learned a year earlier at the OCFA Girls Empowerment Camp to work.
According to the OCFA, the sisters got out and began helping the two accident victims, assessing their injuries and controlling their bleeding, while on a freeway at night as traffic whizzed by.