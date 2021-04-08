LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — White supremacist flyers have been popping up in Southern California’s beach communities.

The latest incident happened early Wednesday morning. Surveillance video captured a person posting the racist flyers outside the offices of the Teachers Association of Long Beach.

The flyer – which contain a well-known white supremacist slogan and hand-written messages – was just of many found on storefronts and buildings on a busy stretch of Atlantic Avenue.

Long Beach police said they were aware of the flyers, and that while they support residents’ First Amendment rights to free speech, they condemn any forms of hate speech.

The #LBPD was made aware of a bias-motivated speech incident today. ⬇️ See the below post for more information and resources. pic.twitter.com/dufXHyUjGs — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) April 7, 2021

“We will not tolerate any criminal threats and/or violence, and enforcement actions will be taken against those who commit such acts,” a tweeted message from Long Beach police said.

to any one in huntington beach rn: if you are a poc BE SAFE. there are kkk and white supremacy flyers being passed around. and if you are white, do not interact. pic.twitter.com/PWxAlIadrp — v (@V1AN0IR) April 7, 2021

Last week, similarly-worded flyers were found in Huntington Beach, some with rocks. Photos posted to social media showed the flyers said, “white lives do matter,” and claimed “our ancestors settled the lands, established the country, made the laws” in a call for “white civil rights.”