LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A police pursuit of a stolen dump truck ended with a fiery crash, just narrowly missing an El Segundo restaurant Friday morning.
The crash was reported at about 9:50 a.m. at The Habit, 311 N. Sepulveda Boulevard in El Segundo. Police in the area say Los Angeles school police were in pursuit of the truck just before the accident.
Los Angeles school police say its officers saw a city utility vehicle that had been stolen out of Carson crashing into cars near Gardena Elementary School. An attempt to pull the driver over turned into a pursuit.
The suspect has been taken into custody. Police say the suspect appears to be under the influence of an unknown substance.
No injuries were reported.
Pacific Coast Highway between Mariposa and Grand Avenue was shut down until about noon for the crash investigation.