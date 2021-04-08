HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – Fire units are responding to a quarter-acre brush fire at 8336 W. Mulholland Drive in Hollywood Hills.
The fire sparked when a car hit a power pole around 4 p.m. Thursday. The active power pole was knocked over by the vehicle, causing a brush fire.
No structures are currently threatened.
The section of Mulholland Drive where the crash happened is shut down as crews repair the damage. There is no word yet on when it will reopen.
The condition of the driver in the crash is currently unknown. Paramedics are on scene evaluating a single occupant from the vehicle.
