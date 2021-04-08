LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles City Councilman has asked the city to examine whether it can up temporary housing for the homeless in several coastal communities, including Pacific Palisades and Venice, but strong opposition came Thursday to the idea.

“The big question…people are dying,” said Mike Bonin, LA city council member.

Bonin spoke with residents on a Pacific Palisades ouncil Zoom call Thursday to tell them Playa del Rey, Marina del Rey, Dockweiler Beach, and Pacific Palisades need to share the burden of housing the homeless.

But now nearly 15,000 people have signed a petition opposing the idea.

The LA City Council is expected to vote on the issue in a matter of weeks.

Bonin last week announced a motion calling for the city council to explore the possibility of creating temporary sites for tiny homes and RV camps at Will Rogers State Beach, Dockweiler State Beach, Fisherman’s Village in Marina del Rey and a property owned by Culver City.

The motion also calls for the city council to examine installing similar sites in Venice, West L.A., Westchester, Playa del Rey and Mar Vista.

The plan would bring sanitation, security and social services to the areas.

“None of the locations we’ve identified are ideal, and I’m always open to other suggestions,” Bonin tweeted Monday. “But we’ve looked long and hard. There or no ideal places on the Westside, but that doesn’t reduce the need or urgency to act.”

Bonin represents the 11th District, which includes several Westside neighborhoods, including Brentwood.

Last week, dozens of people were arrested during protests against the removal of a large-scale homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake and the park’s indefinite closure to clean up an estimated $500,000 in damage.

The homeless crisis has continued to grow in L.A. and across California, an issue that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic.

The 2020 Greater L.A. Homeless Count — which was conducted last January, prior to the pandemic — recorded 66,433 people living on the streets of L.A. County, a staggering 12.7% increase from the year before.

In October, following seven months of deliberation, L.A. city and county officials finalized a $300 million deal to provide housing for thousands of homeless people who live in and around the region’s freeways.

RELATED: LA To Expand Project Roomkey For Homeless Seniors After Biden Administration Agrees To Fund 100% Of Its Costs

In 2018, Garcetti introduced the “A Bridge Home” program, which involves putting up about temporary homeless shelters around the city. So far, there are at least 30 such shelters either completed or in development.

In November 2016, L.A. city voters passed Proposition HHH, a $1.2 billion bond measure to fund permanent housing for the homeless.

In March 2017, L.A. County voters adopted Measure H, a quarter-cent Los Angeles County sales tax to fund anti-homelessness programs. It is meant to generate $355 million annually for 10 years to fund a variety of programs to combat homelessness.

A virtual town hall meeting was held Tuesday night to discuss the proposal.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)