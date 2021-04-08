LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A lawsuit filed by former Rep. Katie Hill against the Daily Mail over its publication of her nude photos was dismissed by a judge Wednesday.
Hill sued the Daily Mail after it published nude photos of her taken by her former spouse, Kenneth Haslep, in October 2019. The former congresswoman alleged the publication violated state civil code and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She has also sued RedState.com and Heslep over the publication of the photos.
Judge Yolanda Orozco cited the First Amendment in her ruling, accepting the Daily Mail’s argument that the publication of the photos was a matter of public concern.
Hill tweeted that she lost in court “because a judge thinks revenge porn is free speech,” but she says she is not giving up.
I sued the Daily Mail for their publication of my nonconsensual nude images. Today, we lost in court because a judge – not a jury – thinks revenge porn is free speech. This fight has massive implications for any woman who ever wants to run for office, so quitting isn't an option. https://t.co/Sjhl5XOB6j
— Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) April 7, 2021
Hill had shocked local Republicans in 2018 after winning the seat long-held by former Rep. Steve Knight. She resigned her in 2019 after the nude photos of her were published and news emerged that she had a three-way relationship with her husband and a campaign staffer.
A restraining order has since been issued against Haslep, and the couple officially divorced in October.