BURBANK (CBSLA) — Avelo Airlines launched on Thursday at Hollywood Burbank Airport.
The airline claims to be America's first new mainline airline in nearly 15 years.
Avelo is offering nonstop routes between and 11 destinations along the west coast as well as Arizona, Montana and Utah.
To kick off its service, Avelo is offering introductory one-way fares starting at $19 on all of its routes.
The airline says flights will start taking off on April 28.