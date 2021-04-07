LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A wind advisory will be in effect for the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range, starting at 11 p.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Friday.
According to the National Weather Service, northwest to north winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are forecasted to blow through the area.
The strong gusts are capable of moving unsecured objects and making driving difficult, especially for people in high-profile vehicles.
It's also possible that tree limbs could be knocked down and power outages may result, the weather service said.
