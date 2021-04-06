LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two people were taken into custody Tuesday after a dangerous multi-county, hours-long pursuit ended with a crash in Claremont.
Incredibly dangerous pursuit has a crashing end in Pomona: possible homicide suspect armed and dangerous drove from the I.E to San Diego county and turned into a maniac in LA County. Insane driving ended after crashing into a big rig. Suspect and one passenger surrendered
The driver — who authorities said was armed, dangerous and a “possible homicide suspect” — and a passenger in a dark-colored pick-up truck surrendered to Riverside County sheriff’s deputies after crashing into a semi-truck.
During the pursuit, the driver was at times seen driving on the wrong side of the road, into oncoming traffic, running multiple red lights and driving on a sidewalk in the Pomona area.
The pursuit, which started in Murrieta, went all the way down into San Diego County before the driver returned north into Los Angeles County.