FULLERTON (CBSLA) – A suspect lead authorities on a brief pursuit from La Habra to Fullerton before crashing into the yards of several homes in Fullerton late Monday night.
The crash occurred in the 400 block of East Ximeno Drive just before midnight.
According to La Habra police, officers were trying to pull over the suspect for a traffic violation when he sped away. The suspect was traveling so fast that officers allegedly backed off.
However, Fullerton police then discovered the suspect’s car and the chase resumed. The suspect eventually crashed into the side yard of two homes, police said.
He was apprehended and then taken to a hospital with minor injuries. He was not immediately identified.
Fullerton police said properties of four homes sustained damage, including to a fence, air conditioning unit and patio, although the homes themselves were not damaged. Fullerton police towed the car away early Tuesday morning.
It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the pursuit or why officers attempted to stop him initially.