LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday nearly 6,000 members of the department have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,711 have received a second dose.

“Since our last meeting, we have vaccinated an additional 582 individuals,” Moore said. “And now have just under 6,000 members of the organization that have had the first dose of the vaccine. The second dose has now been given to 3,711 personnel, which is an increase of nearly a thousand additional members of the organization.”

Moore said the department is also now administering the Johnson Johnson vaccine “through the cooperation with the fire department.”

“If there’s some aversion to the particular vaccination, members of the public, as well as the department, are all reminded that these vaccines are all very effective,” he said. “Our efforts are ongoing to educate the remaining members of the organization and encourage them to take advantage of this vaccine.”

As of Tuesday, 81 LAPD employees remained quarantined and were recovering from COVID. “That number of our last meeting was 95,” Moore said.

To date, 2,634 employees have fully recovered from the virus and have returned to work. According to Moore, one member of the organization was in “very grave condition.”

Meanwhile, as the county transitions to the orange tier, and is on its way towards the yellow tier, the department has begun operations to begin a transition plan for its uniform station operations, volunteers, front desk operations and youth programs.

“Our hope is to begin opening desk operations more broadly within the next few weeks. However, we’re going to follow closely the infection rate both our personnel, as well as with the overall public.”

The public was reminded that they can still attain police services by calling 9-1-1, using the LAPD’s seven-digit non-emergency number or by going to a station and alerting the employees through an intercom system.