CARLSBAD (CBSLA) — Spring has arrived at the Carlsbad flower fields, which are open this year to visitors after being forced to stay closed last year due to the pandemic.
Fifty-five acres of blooming flower fields at Carlsbad Ranch will be open this year for a nine-week spring season. The fields, which attracts thousands of visitors every year, features 50 acres of giant tecolote ranunculus flowers in a riot of colors.
This year, the fields will be open through May 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, but timed tickets must be purchased online and in advance. Face masks will be required for all visitors 2 and older, regardless of whether the person has been vaccinated, and wagon tours will be available in limited capacity.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for children ages 3 to 10.