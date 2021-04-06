CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Carlsbad, KCAL 9

CARLSBAD (CBSLA) — Spring has arrived at the Carlsbad flower fields, which are open this year to visitors after being forced to stay closed last year due to the pandemic.

(Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Fifty-five acres of blooming flower fields at Carlsbad Ranch will be open this year for a nine-week spring season. The fields, which attracts thousands of visitors every year, features 50 acres of giant tecolote ranunculus flowers in a riot of colors.

This year, the fields will be open through May 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, but timed tickets must be purchased online and in advance. Face masks will be required for all visitors 2 and older, regardless of whether the person has been vaccinated, and wagon tours will be available in limited capacity.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for children ages 3 to 10.