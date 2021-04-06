CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:405 Freeway, 405 Freeway Closure, KCAL 9

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway were temporarily blocked Tuesday in the Sepulveda Pass following a two-vehicle collision.

Lanes near Mulholland Drive and Skirball Center Drive were closed following the crash.

READ MORE: Arraignment Delayed Again For Accused Gunman In Deadly Orange Mass Shooting As He Remains Hospitalized

Fire department units responded to the scene to assess for injuries.

READ MORE: Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura Reach Less-Restrictive Orange Tier

By 4:18 p.m., the crash had been cleared from the carpool and two left lanes and traffic was moving again.

MORE NEWS: Police: Glendale Barber Arrested After Haircut Turns Into Unwanted, Sexual Massage

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)