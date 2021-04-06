LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway were temporarily blocked Tuesday in the Sepulveda Pass following a two-vehicle collision.
Lanes near Mulholland Drive and Skirball Center Drive were closed following the crash.
Fire department units responded to the scene to assess for injuries.
By 4:18 p.m., the crash had been cleared from the carpool and two left lanes and traffic was moving again.
