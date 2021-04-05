NEAR VALYERMO (CBSLA) — Fire crews Monday were battling a brush fire in the area of Big Pines Highway and Big Rock Creek Road in the Angeles National Forest.
Alert: ANF Firefighters & mult aircraft are responding to #SpringsFire, vic Big Pines Hwy & Big Rock Creek Rd. IC reports brush fire currently at 15-20 acres in medium-to heavy-fuels, backed by gusty winds, 20-30 mph. Fire moving east. Poss. structures threatened. pic.twitter.com/YONa018scA
— Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) April 5, 2021
Both the Angeles National Forest and the Los Angeles County fire departments were responding to the roughly 20-acre blaze in the forest near Valyermo.
According to Angeles National Forest officials the fire was said to be burning in an area of medium-to-heavy fuels and was backed by gusty winds of 20 to 30 mph.
Officials said there was the possibility that some structures could be threatened.