By CBSLA Staff
NEAR VALYERMO (CBSLA) — Fire crews Monday were battling a brush fire in the area of Big Pines Highway and Big Rock Creek Road in the Angeles National Forest.

Both the Angeles National Forest and the Los Angeles County fire departments were responding to the roughly 20-acre blaze in the forest near Valyermo.

According to Angeles National Forest officials the fire was said to be burning in an area of medium-to-heavy fuels and was backed by gusty winds of 20 to 30 mph.

Officials said there was the possibility that some structures could be threatened.