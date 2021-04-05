LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Counties across the Southland reported significant decreases in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend, with Los Angeles County reporting 519 and Riverside reporting 97 total admissions Monday.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 366 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 1,222,447 cases and 23,276 deaths.

Health officials said the lower numbers reflect weekend reporting delays.

The single reported COVID-19 death occurred in a person between the ages of 50 and 64 years old.

There were 519 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 26% of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a substantial decrease from Friday.

About 2,493,301 Los Angeles County residents had received at least 1 dose of vaccine between Jan. 1 and March 25. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 6,137,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate dropped to 18%, though the daily test positivity rate was 1.5%. As of last week, the seven-day rolling average was 1.5% and the adjusted case rate was 3.1 new cases per 100,000 residents.

ORANGE COUNTY

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported 208 newly confirmed cases and four additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 251,310 cases and 4,772 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 243,435 had recovered.

There were 109 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 16 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Friday.

Nearly 527,500 people have been fully vaccinated, including 498,243 using the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccines and 29,185 using the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 3,398,300 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 7.4%. As of last week, the seven-day rolling average was 1.7% and the adjusted case rate was 2.8 new cases per 100,000 residents.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Riverside County health officials reported 690 newly confirmed cases and 27 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 295,426 cases and 4,389 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 288,842 had recovered.

There were 97 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 23 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Friday.

Health officials reported 1,103,727 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 645,932 partially vaccinated and 353,408 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 2,754,400 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 10.7%. As of last week, the seven-day rolling average was 2.3% and the adjusted case rate was 4.1 new cases per 100,000 residents.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

San Bernardino County health officials reported 79 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 291,727 cases and 4,128 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 286,385 had recovered.

There were 101 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 32 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — an overall decrease from Friday.

Health officials reported 773,464 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 228,184 partially vaccinated and 279,943 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 2,748,900 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 10.6%. As of last week, the seven-day rolling average was 2.1% and the adjusted case rate was 3.8 new cases per 100,000 residents. If the numbers remain stable through Tuesday, the county will be eligible to move into the state’s less-restrictive orange tier.

VENTURA COUNTY

Ventura County health officials reported 46 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 79,820 cases and 986 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 78,546 had recovered.

There were 23 coronavirus patients hospitalized, seven of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Friday.

Ventura County reported it had administered 460,189 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 297,619 first doses and 162,570 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 1,291,800 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 6.2%. As of last week, the seven-day rolling average was 1.8% and the adjusted case rate was 3.9 new cases per 100,000 residents. If the numbers remain stable through Tuesday, the county will be eligible to move into the state’s less-restrictive orange tier.

