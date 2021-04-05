LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Unified School District is set to reopen all its campuses in a staggered fashion by the end of April.
LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner Monday confirmed that kindergarten and first graders will return to school on April 13. Second and third graders will return April 14, and fourth and fifth graders will return April 15.
61 elementary schools and 11 early education centers will open the week of April 12 and the remaining elementary schools will open the week of April 19.
Middle and high schools will return to campuses the week of April 26.
The district also announced Monday it is opening 25 school-based vaccination centers in “high-needs communities.”
“The expansion of this effort to 25 school sites from just two announced a week ago is made possible through a partnership with the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and Northeast Community Clinics,” LAUSD said in a news release. “All of the partners share a common goal to make sure families with children in schools receive access to vaccinations to help their children return to school in the safest way possible.”
Meanwhile, students will need to get a COVID-19 test prior to returning to campus.
“Please make sure your child gets COVID tested sometime this week if their school is reopening the week of April 12,” Beutner said Monday in his weekly briefing.
LAUSD teachers last month overwhelmingly approved an agreement to return to campuses and hybrid instruction.