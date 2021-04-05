LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Sepulveda Boulevard tunnel near Los Angeles International Airport will be partially closed overnight for four days starting Monday evening, the airport’s public relations division said.
The closures are scheduled to happen between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. while the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services cleans the walls inside the tunnel.
On Monday and Tuesday nights, two southbound lanes will be closed, with one lane remaining open for travel.
On Wednesday and Thursday nights, two northbound lanes will be closed, with one lane remaining open for travel.
Passengers are told to plan to allow for extra time to get to the airport.
