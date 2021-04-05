LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan have partnered with USC Pharmacy to operate 16 COVID vaccine clinics through May 1.
The clinics will administer free Johnson & Johnson vaccines, though the vaccine is only approved for people 18 and older.
The clinics will be open at:
- Los Angeles City College, 4100 Marathon St., from Wednesday through April 29;
- Palmdale Transportation Center, 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive East, from Thursday through April 22;
- Lynwood Town Hall, 11330 Bullis Road, from Friday through April 23;
- East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, from Saturday through April 24;
- San Fernando Swap Meet, 585 Glenoaks Blvd., from April 14 through April 28;
- Purpose Church, 209 W. Temple St. in Pomona, from April 15 through April 21;
- Los Angeles Southwest College, 1600 W. Imperial Highway in Inglewood, from April 16 to April 30; and
- Los Angeles Christian Presbyterian Church, 2241 N. Eastern Ave. in Boyle Heights, from April 17 through May 1.
Those who are eligible can make an appointment here.
