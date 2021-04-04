BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a vehicular homicide that occurred in Brentwood.
The incident was reported just after midnight Sunday in the 11600 block of San Vicente Boulevard in West Los Angeles.
It was there that detectives responded to find a victim who had been struck by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details were released.
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.