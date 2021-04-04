WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — At least one person was taken into custody on Saturday night in Westwood after a chair was lit on fire as fans crowded the streets following UCLA’s overtime loss to Gonzaga.
The vandalism resulted in LAPD responding in full tactical gear around 9 p.m. near Roebling Avenue after the national semifinal game of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
The crowd dispersed shortly after.
Gonzaga beat UCLA, 93-90, with Jalen Suggs making a 3-point shot as time expired.
No further details were immediately available.