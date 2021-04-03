LANCASTER (CBSLA) — A man was shot and killed in Lancaster on Saturday morning in what police believe may be an accidental or negligent shooting.
A suspect was detained for questioning and a rifle was also recovered at the scene.
Authorities responded at 2:15 a.m. to the 44600 block of 18th Street West where they found the victim’s body, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz.
The victim was with friends when the suspect pulled out the weapon to show them and it was discharged, killing the victim, said Deputy Enrique Godinez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)