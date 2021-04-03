TUSTIN (CBSLA) – A Long Beach man was arrested Saturday in an alleged domestic violence attack and subsequent barricade in a Tustin hotel room.
Police were summoned about 9:10 a.m. to a hotel in the 1600 block of El Camino Real on a domestic violence call, according to Tustin police Lt. Stephanie Nichols.
The victim told officers he was assaulted by Angelo Gutierrez, 40, of Long Beach, who was armed and destroying the room, Nichols said.
"Officers attempted to contact the suspect but he barricaded himself in the hotel room," she said.
Surrounding rooms were evacuated and SWAT officers responded with crisis negotiators, she said.
Gutierrez was eventually taken into custody without further incident, she said.
