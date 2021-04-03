LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nearly 150 firefighters were battling a blaze in a 90,000-square-foot commercial structure in the Green Meadows area of Los Angeles Saturday.
The fire was called in at 2:19 p.m. at 8730 S. Crocker St., first reported as having started outside the single-story building and spreading inside, the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey said.READ MORE: LA County Reports 839 New COVID Cases, Slight Decline In Hospitalizations
The building houses furniture manufacturing, Humphrey said.
Firefighters said the building appears to have housed a marijuana grow operation in addition to a furniture business, according to Humphrey.READ MORE: Orange County Reports 248 New COVID Cases As Hospitalizations Continue To Decrease
The blaze quickly grew to a greater-alarm fire and 111 firefighters were ordered to work outside the structure and defend surrounding structures as it was too dangerous inside, he added.
The force grew to 148 firefighters when the blaze became a Major Emergency fire, Humphrey said.
No injuries were immediately reported.MORE NEWS: Man Killed In Possible Accidental Shooting in Lancaster
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)