LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A woman allegedly armed with a gun was shot and killed Friday morning during an officer-involved shooting in Long Beach.
Officers responded to the 2800 block of Golden Avenue around 5:15 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.READ MORE: Suspect In Orange Mass Shooting Charged With 4 Counts Of Murder, Will Be Arraigned From Hospital Bed
#LBPD is on scene investigating an officer involved shooting in the 2800 block of Golden Avenue which occurred earlier this morning.
Media staging location will be on 29th and Maine Avenue. PIO is on scene.
— Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) April 2, 2021READ MORE: Capitol Building On Lockdown After Person Tries To Ram Barricade, 2 Officers Injured
Upon their arrival, officers “encountered a woman with a firearm,” LBPD’s Allison Gallagher said.
About 20 minutes after the initial encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred and the woman was fatally wounded, Gallagher said.
Her name was not immediately available.MORE NEWS: CDC Says People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID May Resume Travel
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)