By CBSLA Staff
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A woman allegedly armed with a gun was shot and killed Friday morning during an officer-involved shooting in Long Beach.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Golden Avenue around 5:15 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Upon their arrival, officers “encountered a woman with a firearm,” LBPD’s Allison Gallagher said.

About 20 minutes after the initial encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred and the woman was fatally wounded, Gallagher said.

Her name was not immediately available.

