IRVINE (CBSLA) — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department got more than they bargained for during a Wednesday afternoon traffic stop in Irvine.
According to the department, investigators collected 40,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine and 10,000 counterfeit Xanax pills containing fentanyl.
The department then obtained a search warrant for the 24-year-old suspect’s Irvine home where investigators recovered two pounds of the hallucinogenic psilocybin, 29 grams of cocaine, 800 THC vape cartridges, 6,515 more counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine, 10,100 additional counterfeit Xanax pills containing fentanyl, two handguns, one assault rifle and about $124,000 in cash, OCSD said.
The man, whose name was not immediately released, was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of narcotics for sale, felony transport of narcotics for sale and felony possession of controlled substances for sale.