LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic at MacArthur Park in the Westlake District is part of an ongoing effort by the City of Los Angeles, the Departments of Health Services and Public Health to inoculate people experiencing homelessness.
Nearly 60 Moderna doses were administered Friday to people who don’t typically have access to the internet to register for vaccination.READ MORE: Orange County Sets New COVID Vaccination Record, Disneyland Site To Close Temporarily Next Week
The Laundry Truck LA was there as well to provide free laundry.
In addition, the nonprofit has been helping with getting the word out about the vaccination process.
“The vaccine is here so why not get it?” said vaccine recipient Lane Clayton. “Don’t wait. I advise anybody. Don’t wait.”READ MORE: Increase In Self-Defense Class Registrations Amid Spike Of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes
“Really it’s about services across the city working together. Supporting each other. And helping these people out together,” Jodie Dolan of The Laundry Truck LA said.
The unified effort also includes services like placement for housing and counseling.
Organizers say you can’t do this type of work by simply parachuting into a community. It takes established relationships.
“It’s easy to have multiple services in one place at the same time. So a person can get multiple things done. At the same time,” said Patrick Mooney with People Assisting the Homeless. “They’re here. They’re ready. So we can have their laundry done. We can get a shot.”MORE NEWS: Travel Increasing As CDC Releases New Guidelines For People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID
Whether it’s laundry or a vaccine shot – during the pandemic – it’s a reminder that we could all use a clean start.