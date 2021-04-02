(CBS Local)- CBS Sports and the BIG3 announced Friday that the fourth season of the three-on-three league will tip off this summer in Las Vegas with CBS serving as broadcast partner for weekend games throughout the season.

The ten week season starts July 10 and wraps up on Saturday, September 4 at a location to be announced at a later date. CBS Television Network will air the majority of games exclusively nationwide with all CBS games being streamed live via Paramount+.

“After a challenging year, we can’t wait to have our players back on the BIG3 court for the best season yet. We are excited to bring the BIG3 to two basketball rich cities and know our athletes will provide fans with an unmatched Fireball3 experience unlike anything in today’s sports,” said BIG3 Co-Founders, Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz in a statement.

Attendance and capacity at the games will be determined in coordination with local health and safety officials at the host sites. Further information on attendance availability will be provided in advance of the event. The full ten week schedule is listed below.